MLW and Hot Topic announce merchandise licensing partnership

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release on Thursday to announce their merchandise licensing partnership with Hot Topic.

Major League Wrestling (MLW®), a new era premier fighting organization, today announced their licensing partnership with Hot Topic, Inc., the leading omnichannel platform for music, entertainment and pop culture merchandise.

Hot Topic will have the licensing rights to the hit wrestling league MLW, and its roster of popular fighters to offer fans merchandise, fashion apparel and accessories.

The collection launches today at: https://www.hottopic.com/ pop-culture/shop-by-license/ major-league-wrestling/

The first wave of MLW merchandise from Hot Topic features MLW branded apparel as well as product featuring World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone, Jacob Fatu, Taya Valkyrie. Davey Richards, and Microman.

“This partnership with Hot Topic is another step in continuing to align ourselves with the hottest brands and platforms,” said Court Bauer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, MLW. “We look forward to bringing merchandise inspired by our diverse and popular fighters to Hot Topic and it kicks off today.”

Powell’s POV: The Bullet Club had a lot of success in Hot Topic at one point. It’s an interesting deal for MLW, which has also announced overseas television and beIN Sports Extra deals in recent weeks.