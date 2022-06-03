AEW Rampage lineup: The lineup for tonight’s show back in the normal time slot

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Penta Oscuro and Rey Fenix

-Athena vs. Kiera Hogan

-Scorpio Sky vs. Dante Martin for the TNT Title

Powell’s POV: Rampage will be live tonight from Ontario, California at Toyota Arena. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Friday on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Colin’s same night Rampage audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).