Ricky Steamboat says he passed on a chance to wrestle in Ric Flair’s final match

May 18, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ricky Steamboat took part in a Highspotsauctions.com event on Tuesday and said that he turned down an offer to be involved in Ric Flair’s last match. Read more on what Steamboat had to say at PWInsider.com.

Powell’s POV: Steamboat seemed to confirm that the plan is for Flair to work a six-man tag match. There have been reports that FTR and Rock-n-Roll Express will be involved, though nothing has been officially announced. Flair’s final match will be held on July 31 in Nashville, Tennessee at the Nashville Fairgrounds. The event will be streamed on FITE TV and will be held in conjunction with a Starrcast event.

