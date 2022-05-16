WWE Raw in Norfolk (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, AEW Dark Elevation, Johnny Rodz, Godfather, Mike Bennett, Mickie Knuckles, Kevin Von Erich, Ron Simmons, Tom Lawlor, Robert Fuller, Matt Cardona, Vader, Steve “Dr. Death” Williams, Tommy Rogers, Scott Irwin, Ethel Johnson

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Norfolk, Virginia at Norfolk Arena. The show features Bobby Lashley vs. Omos in a steel cage match. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for today’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Norfolk, Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage taping in Houston, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown show in Grand Rapids, Michigan. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Johnny Rodz is 81.

-The Godfather (Charles Wright) is 61 today.

-Mickie Knuckles is 38 today.

-Mike Bennett is 37 today.

-The late Buddy Roberts (Dale Hey) was born on May 16, 1947. The Freebird died at age 65 on November 26, 2012 due to pneumonia.

-Kevin Von Erich (Kevin Adkisson) turned 65 on Sunday.

-Ron Simmons turned 64 on Sunday. Damn!

-Tom Lawlor turned 39 on Sunday.

-Robert Fuller (Robert Welch) turned 71 on Saturday. He work as Colonel Robert Parker in MLW.

-Matt Cardona, who wrestled as Zack Ryder in WWE, turned 37 on Saturday.

The late Leon White, who worked as Vader, was born on May 14, 1955. He died of heart failure at age 63 on June 18, 2018.

-The late Scott Irwin was born on May 14, 1952. He died of a brain tumor on September 5, 1987 at age 35. He teamed with his brother Bill Irwin as the Long Riders and The Super Destroyers.

-The late Steve “Dr. Death” Williams was born on May 14, 1960. He died at age 49 following a long battle with cancer.

-The late Tommy Rogers (Thomas Couch) was born on May 14, 1961. He died at age 54 on June 1, 2015.

-The late Ethel Johnson was born on May 14, 1935. She died at age 83 of heart disease on September 14, 2018.