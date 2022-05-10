FITE TV announces the inaugural The Wrestling Showcase event with Killer Kross, Jacob Fatu, Taya Valkyrie, Deonna Purrazzo, and more

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

FITE TV issued the following press release on Tuesday to announce that the inaugural The Wrestling Showcase event will be held on September 3 in Schaumburg, Illinois.

Shaumburg, Illionis (May 10 , 2022) On Saturday, September 3, 2022, The Wrestling Showcase will hold its inaugural event, live from The Hyatt Regency in Schaumburg, Illinois and available world-wide only on FITE. The event will feature some of the most recognizable names in professional wrestling and will be headlined by a one-night, eight-man tournament to crown the first-ever Wrestling Showcase Champion.

With the eyes of the professional wrestling world on the suburbs of Chicago during Labor Day weekend, and taking place in the same building as AdFreeShows.com’s Top Guy Weekend, The Wrestling Showcase promises to deliver an action-packed show for fans in attendance, and those watching exclusively on FITE. (Order now).

The eight-man tournament features Matt Cardona, Steve Maclin as well as WWE Superstar and NXT Champion, Killer Kross and former MLW heavyweight champion Jacob Fatu. Also featured in a single’s match, is current Ring of Honor Women’s Champion, “The Virtuosa” Deonna Purrazzo and AAA Reina de Reinas champion Taya Valkyrie.

Tickets for The Wrestling Showcase are now on-sale and can be purchased here. With limited Meet-and-Greet tickets available here.

The P.P.V. event for The Wrestling Showcase on Saturday September 3, 2022 is available to pre-order on FITE here.

For more talent announcements, tournament pairings and card updates, along with VIP and meet-and-greet information, follow The Wrestling Showcase on Twitter: @WrestShowcase.

Powell’s POV: The event will stream on FITE TV for $24.99 on the Saturday of Labor Day weekend.