Impact Wrestling TV preview: Rebellion main event rematch, Impact in 60 theme, classic pay-per-view airing

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.

-Josh Alexander vs. Moose for the Impact World Championship

Powell’s POV: Thursday’s show was taped in Poughkeepsie, New York at MJF Convention Center, which hosted Saturday’s Rebellion pay-per-view. Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. AXS will air Turning Point 2009 on Thursday at 2CT/3ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET and will focus on classic Ron “The Truth” Killings (a/k/a R-Truth) matches. The Before The Impact show streams on the Impact YouTube page at 6:30CT/7:30ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews.