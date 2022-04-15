MLW announces the return of Taya Valkyrie, new talent signing

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-MLW announced that Taya Valkyrie will return to the promotion for the first time since 2019. Valkyrie is advertised for the Kings of Colosseum event that will be held May 13 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena. Read more at MLW.com.

-MLW also announced the signing of Juice Finau to a multi-year contract. He will also appear at the Kings of Colosseum event in Philadelphia. Read more at MLW.com.

Powell’s POV: Valkyrie is a nice addition to the KOC card and gives a boost to MLW’s featherweight division. The KOC show is headlined by the big showdown match between Alex Hammerstone vs. Richard Holliday match for the MLW Heavyweight Championship.