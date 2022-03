CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Colin McGuire reviews AEW Rampage: Ricky Starks vs. Shane Strickland for the FTW Title, Dustin Rhodes vs. Lance Archer, Alan “5” Angels and 10 vs. Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly, Nyla Rose vs. Madi Wrenkowski, and more (20:00)…

Click here to stream or download the March 26 AEW Rampage audio review.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.