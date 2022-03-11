Impact Wrestling TV rating and viewership for the return of Josh Alexander on the Sacrifice fallout edition

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show averaged 94,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the previous episode’s 131,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: Impact finished with a .03 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the .04 rating drawn the previous week. Neither Impact nor the New Japan Pro Wrestling show that aired after Impact on AXS cracked the top 150 shows in Thursday’s cable ratings. The viewership drop was notable. A .03 rating is normally enough to crack that top 150, but that wasn’t the case this week.