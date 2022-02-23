Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show, Impact in 60 theme, BTI tag match, classic pay-per-view airing

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.

-Impact World Champion Moose kicks off the show.

-Eddie Edwards explains why he turned on Team Impact.

-Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Kenny King vs. Chris Sabin, Rich Swann, and Willie Mack.

-Deonna Purrazzo’s open challenge for either the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship or ROH Women’s World Championship.

-Matt Cardona vs. Jordynne Grace in a Dotcombat Match (anything goes).

-Jonah vs. Zicky Dice.

-Bhupinder Gujjar vs. John Skyler.

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. AXS will air Lockdown 2012 on Thursday at 2CT/3ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET. 9CT/10ET and will spotlight the Steel Asylum match. The Before The Impact show streams on the Impact YouTube page at 6:30CT/7:30ET and has Trey Miguel and Jake Something vs. Ace Austin and Mike Bailey. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews.