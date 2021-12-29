NXT TV preview: The updated New Year’s Evil card

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s NXT television show.

-Tommaso Ciampa vs. Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship.

-Walter, Fabian Aichner, and Marcel Barthel vs. Riddle and “MSK” Wes Lee and Nash Carter.

-Mandy Rose vs. Raquel Gonzalez vs. Cora Jade in a Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Championship.

-NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes vs. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong in a title vs. title match.

-AJ Styles confronts Grayson Waller.

Powell's POV: That's a nice lineup for the brand's first show of 2022.