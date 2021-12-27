MLW Decoded premieres Thursday

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release to promote Thursday’s MLW Decoded.

DEC0DED, a new Major League Wrestling project by filmmaker Bobby Hennes will premiere this Thursday on MLW’s YouTube channel.

DEC0DED, a digital short, is a deep dive all access look at your favorite athletes, moments and people from the world of MLW.

Jacob Fatu will be the subject of the first DEC0DED as viewers take an all access journey alongside The “Most Dangerous Man on Planet Earth” as he embarks on a new chapter in his career while reflecting on his family and journey thus far.

Powell’s POV: MLW Fusion Alpha wrapped up its run recently. The MLW Azteca series debuts a week from Thursday at 7CT/8ET. The Decoded seems like a good way to hep bridge the gap between the two series.