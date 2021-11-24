NXT 2.0 TV rating and viewership bounce back

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show produced 625,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 574,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode. NXT finished 31st in the Tuesday cable ratings with a .14 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from week’s .11 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: An NBA game on TNT led Tuesday’s cable ratings with 1.744 million viewers and a .63 in the key demo. It was a bounce back week for NXT after last week’s lousy numbers. We’ll see if they can top these numbers for next week’s NXT WarGames go-home show.