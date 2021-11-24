What's happening...

NXT 2.0 TV rating and viewership bounce back

November 24, 2021

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show produced 625,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 574,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode. NXT finished 31st in the Tuesday cable ratings with a .14 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from week’s .11 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: An NBA game on TNT led Tuesday’s cable ratings with 1.744 million viewers and a .63 in the key demo. It was a bounce back week for NXT after last week’s lousy numbers. We’ll see if they can top these numbers for next week’s NXT WarGames go-home show.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.