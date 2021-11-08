What's happening...

The XFL hires a league president and names several executive team members

November 8, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The XFL has hired Russ Brandon as President, Football and League Operations. The league also announced the hiring of eight additional executives in a press release available via XFL.com.

Powell’s POV: Brandon worked for the NFL’s Buffalo Bills organization for over twenty years, meaning there’s a decent chance that he’s actually put himself through as many tables as his boss Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (it’s a Bills Mafia thing). Brandon also worked for RedBird Capital Partners, which owns the XFL along with Johnson and Dany Garcia. The league intends to relaunch for a 2023 season.

