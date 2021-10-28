Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s Bound For Glory fallout show, Impact in 60 theme, classic pay-per-view airing

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-Ace Austin vs. Chris Sabin.

-Trey Miguel vs. Rocky Romero for the X Division Championship.

-Knockouts Champion Mickie James addresses the fans.

-Joe Doering vs. Heath.

-Tasha Steelz vs. Rachael Ellering.

Powell’s POV: Perhaps they will get to it today, but I’m stunned that they are not advertising new Impact World Champion Moose and Josh Alexander. Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact pre-show airs at 6CT/7ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show will focus on Daffney at 9CT/10ET. AXS will also air Homecoming 2021 on Thursday at 2CT/3ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews.