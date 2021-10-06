10/6 AEW Dynamite results: Powell’s live review of the second anniversary show featuring the Casino Ladder Match, Bryan Danielson, Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, and Christian Cage vs. Kenny Omega, Adam Cole, and The Young Bucks, Sammy Guevara vs. Bobby Fish for the TNT Title, Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 105)

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Liacouras Center

Aired live October 6, 2021 on TNT

[Hour One] The Dynamite Anniversary opening aired and then pyro shot off on the stage while the broadcast team of Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur checked in on commentary. Ring announcer Justin Roberts stood inside the ring with the participants in the opening match and introduced them…

1. Bryan Danielson, Christian Cage, Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus (w/Marko Stunt) vs. “The Super Elite” Kenny Omega, Adam Cole, and “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson (w/Brandon Cutler, Michael Nakazawa). Jungle Boy and Nick started the match. Jungle Boy hit Nick with a dropkick and then Cole tagged in.

Danielson eventually took a tag from Jungle Boy and then worked over Matt with a series of kicks. Luchasaurus tagged in to a nice pop and continued to work over Matt. All four babyfaces hit running moves on Matt in the corner and had him beat, but Matt’s teammates arrived to break up the pin.

Most of the wrestlers fought to ringside where Nakazawa hit Cage with his laptop. Cage shook it off, but Cutler sprayed the cold spray in his eyes. The Bucks hit the Indy Taker on Cage at ringside. The doctor checked on Cage. Matt superkicked Stunt, who was checking on Cage.

Inside the ring, the heels isolated Jungle Boy. Cole put Jungle Boy in a camel clutch. The Jacksons ran the ropes a few times and then stopped and kissed Cole’s cheek. Danielson put the boots to Nakazawa at ringside and then returned to the apron. Jungle Boy performed a double DDT on the Jacksons and then made the hot tag.

Danielson and Omega ended up in the ring together and the crowd came to life. Danielson and Omega traded forearms or elbows until Omega kicked Danielson, who came right back with a clothesline. Danielson performed a top rope diving headbutt on Omega and had him pinned, but the Jacksons broke it up.

A short time later, Danielson performed a tiger suplex for a near fall. Danielson applied another submission hold, but Nick performed a top rope swanton onto him to break it. Both men tagged out. Luchasaurus tagged in and worked over all four oppoenents. Cole went for a Panama Sunrise, but Luchasaurus caught him and ended up chokeslamming him onto Omega.

Luchasaurus hit both Jacks with superkicks and then went to the apron and performed a moonsault onto one of his opponents There was a series of spots to the floor, including a suicide dive from Danielson, and a flip dive by Omega. Cole teased a dive, but he stopped and did his “Bay Bay” bit.

Luchasaurus chokeslammed Cole and covered him for a near fall. A “this is awesome” chant broke out. Cole low blowed Luchasaurus. The Super Elite set up Omega to powerbomb Luchasaurus, but Omega fell over. Oops. Jungle Boy returned to the ring and fought until the Jacksons caught him with a double superkick. Cole performed the Panama Sunrise on Jungle Boy and went for the pin, but Danielson broke it up.

Danielson fought all four opponents. Danielson threw kicks at a kneeling Omega, who blocked the grand finale kick and then held his leg while the other Super Elite members superkicked Bryan. The Super Elite members teamed up for a four-man BTE Trigger on Jungle Boy and then Cole pinned him…

“The Super Elite” Kenny Omega, Adam Cole, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson defeated Bryan Danielson, Christian Cage, Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus in 18:00.

The broadcast team hyped previously advertised matches and Schiavone said he would be in the ring for a special announcement from Tony Khan. Ross hyped that C.M. Punk would appear after the break… [C]

Powell’s POV: A big ol’ spot fest to open the anniversary show. It was chaotic to cover, so I’m thinking nasty thoughts about Jake Barnett, who needed the night off but will be covering Smackdown in my place on Friday night. Anyway, the babyfaces were protected with Cage’s storyline injury leading to his departure from the match, and it’s interesting that Cole picked up another win over Jungle Boy.

Jon Moxley delivered a backstage promo. He said he’s been out of sorts lately, but there’s no man in AEW who can pin or submit him. He spoke about the ladder match and having an insane three month old at home. Moxley said AEW is his company, Philadelphia is his city, and the AEW World Championship is his belt…

CM Punk made his entrance. He stopped by the broadcast table to fist bump the trio before heading to the ramp. Punk performed a stage dive from the ramp into the arms of some fans. Punk went to ringside and stopped to talk with a young fan who was dressed like Orange Cassidy.

Punk stood in the ring while the fans chanted his name. Punk asked the fans if they were tired of it yet. He said he’s not tired of it and wants to keep the love-fest going. He showed off his new Jordan sneakers. He same he came from humble beginnings in Chicago and moved to Philadelphia for roughly three years.

Punk recalled his schedule at the time and how everything revolved around pro wrestling. Punk said he’s glad he’s back and immersed back in this community. Another CM Punk chant broke out. Punk said that because Philly will always be special to him, he would either wrestle for them or buy cheesesteaks. He asked the crowd which it would be. A “wrestle” chant started.

Punk said the fans could go buy themselves a cheesesteak because he was going to wrestle. Punk called out Daniel Garcia for a match on Friday’s AEW Rampage (which will be taped later tonight). “Let’s go,” Punk said before dropping the mic. Punk sat on the apron and took his shoes off and gave them to the young fan dressed like Orange Cassidy…

Powell’s POV: Somewhere in the upper deck is a kid whose family can’t afford front row seats let alone Jordan sneakers. Kidding. That was a nice gesture. I can’t say that Punk really sold me on his match with Garcia, but at this point there’s still value in simply seeing Punk in the ring again.

Footage aired of Arn Anderson on Busted Open, and then he was shown starting a trashcan fire outside of Cody Rhodes’ home. Cody walked onto a balcony and asked what he was doing. Cody joined Anderson, who told him that he can have hit shows and other things, but he’s not a very good wrestler right now. Anderson had Cody give him his tie. “Why don’t you just paint a star on your face and then everything will be cool,” Anderson said. Cody told him he didn’t need to throw the tie away. Arn slapped Cody and said, “You threw us away, dammit”… [C]

A vignette aired on Bobby Fish while comments aired. Fish said he’s the reason why Sammy Guevara would have the shortest TNT Title reign in AEW history…

Entrances for the TNT Title match took place. Bobby Fish came out to the song he and Kyle O’Reilly used when they teamed as Red Dragon in ROH. A pre-tape aired with Sammy presenting Fuego Del Sol with a new truck. Fuego joked that he would put it on the line for a shot at Guevara’s title…

2. Sammy Guevara vs. Bobby Fish for the TNT Championship. Fish went on the offensive early. They cut to a picture-in-picture break roughly three minutes into the match. [C] Fish performed a backdrop suplex for a near fall. Guevara came back with a standing Spanish Fly. Guevara went up top, but Fish cut him off by kicking his legs out from under him.

Fish executed an avalanche falcon arrow and covered Guevera for a two count. Fish followed with an exploder suplex for another two count. Fish threw a kick that Guevara ducked. Guevara hit Fish with the GTH and scored the pin.

Sammy Guevara defeated Bobby Fish in 9:15 to retain the TNT Championship.

Dan Lambert led American Top Team and Scorpio Sky to the ring. They ended up attacking Guevara. Fuego Del Sol ran out to help, but he was quickly outnumbered. “Judas” played and then Chris Jericho and Jake Hager ran out and quickly cleared the ATT fighters from the ring.

Lambert said that was enough of that stupid song. The music stopped, but the fans kept singing the lyrics. The fans continued to sing the verse. Lambert started his promo and was booed loudly. Lambert said AEW was coming to Miami, which is the home of ATT.

Lambert challenged the three babyfaces to face Junior Dos Santos, Ethan Page, and Scorpio Sky. Lambert said he would have Jorge Masvidal as his bodyguard. Jericho said he didn’t hear a thing that Lambert said. Jericho got another mic and said that his team would beat the living shit out of Lambert and his dipshit team. Lambert said he would see Jericho in Miami…

A pre-tape aired with “The Acclaimed” in a stairwell. Max Caster rapped about Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix. Anthony Bowens said he and Caster would stomp the “Scooby Doo villain asses” of Penta and Fenix and take the AEW Tag Titles on Friday’s AEW Rampage…

Excalibur hyped Khan’s announcement and Nick Comoroto vs. Darby Allin… [C]

Powell’s POV: It was nice to see Fish get an AEW match. Here’s hoping it won’t be the last. The crowd was outstanding during the Jericho and Lambert segment, and I wouldn’t be surprised if Jericho was being sincere when he said he didn’t hear a word that Lambert said.

Tony Schiavone stood inside the ring with referee Aubrey Edwards, who was holding a title belt bag. Schiavone said they changed the wrestling business under the leadership of Tony Khan. Schiavone spoke about Dynamite moving to TBS in January. He announced that there will be a TBS Championship in the women’s division.

[Hour Two] Schiavone had Edwards unveil the new TBS Championship belt…

A pre-taped sit-down interview conducted by Jim Ross with Darby Allin was shown.