WWE star The Miz officially announced for ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars”

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE star Mike “The Miz” Mizanin was officially announced as a contestant on the 2021 season of “Dancing With The Stars” on ABC. Read the official full list of contestants at Yahoo.com.

Powell’s POV: My favorite contestant is 75 year-old Martin Kove, who plays John Kreese in the amazing “Cobra Kai” series on Netflix. Be careful, Miz. I have no idea if Kove can dance, but we know that he’s not afraid to order someone to sweep the leg of an opponent.