8/24 NXT TV results: Moore’s review of the NXT Takeover 36 fallout show with new NXT Champion Samoa Joe, Hit Row vs. Legado Del Fantasma, Carmelo Hayes vs. Odyssey Jones in the NXT Breakout Tournament finals, Timothy Thatcher vs. Ridge Holland, Kay Lee Ray in action

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Taped August 23, 2021 in Orlando, Florida at Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center)

Aired August 24, 2021 on USA Network

The show started off with Cameron Grimes and Ted DiBiase in the WWE PV parking lot heading to the ring. Still shots were shown of the Cameron Grimes vs. LA Knight match from the last Takeover show…

Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett, and Beth Phoenix were on commentary…

Cameron Grimes and Ted DiBiase made their entrance with Alicia Taylor introducing Grimes as the new Million Dollar Champion. DiBiase said that everyone wondered what Ted was there to buy when he showed up in NXT? Ted said he was looking for a man to continue the legacy of the Million Dollar Man. Ted said that person had to be strong in body, mind, and heart. Ted said that Grimes is not a quitter and showed that heart, and that’s what led Cameron to being the Million Dollar Champion.

Cameron said Ted drove him nuts when he showed up. Ted said he did it on purpose, to test Cameron. Cameron said he was blinded by all the money and fame that he was still missing an accomplishment. Cameron said that what inspired him recently was Ted putting his trust in him. Cameron said he took that trust and help to beat LA Knight and become Million Dollar Champion. Cameron said the question is “where do they go now”? Ted said it was time to go “to the moon”. Cannons shot off “Cameron Grimes bucks”, and Wade Barrett was disappointed that the money wasn’t legal…

A recap package of NXT Takeover 36 aired…

John’s Thoughts: A fun feelgood segment between Grimes and DiBiase to cap off the Million Dollar Championship storyline. That said, it looks like we might have to wait a little bit until they flip the switch on Grimes being a more serious character. It’s easy to see them sticking to comedy, given his whole cheesy millionaire gimmick, but I still hope they focus on the “heart” that Ted mentioned in the promo.

Ridge Holland and Pete Dunne made their entrance…[c]

Hit Row were shown walking into the WWE PC from the parking lot…

1. Ridge Holland (w/Pete Dunne) vs. Timothy Thatcher (w/Tommaso Ciampa). Thatcher and Holland traded holds and European Uppercuts in the center of the ring. Tommaso Ciampa took a seat on a chair set up on the ramp. Thatcher went for a mount, but Holland fended off Thatcher with European Uppercuts. Holland body slammed Thatcher on the top rope. Thatcher launched some kicks from the Octopus Defense position. Holland lifted Thatcher and punched away Thatcher.

Holland gave Thatcher a running elbow for a two count. Thatcher gave Holland a few punches and a Belly to Belly. Thatcher got a one count. Holland blocked Thatcher’s elbow submission. Thatcher adjusted to Octopus Hold position. Holland blocked the hold, and Thatcher gave Holland a knee. Holland recovered and gave Thatcher a suplex. Holland went for a suplex, but Thatcher reversed into an armbar. Thatcher gave Holland a European Uppercut to the neck.

Holland broke the hold and gave Thatcher a running lariat. The show cut to Picture-in-picture (oh! they’re still doing those during taped shows).[c]

Thatcher had Holland in a half crab. Holland escaped the move and gave Thatcher a Jackhammer for the victory.

Ridge Holland defeated Timothy Thatcher via pinfall in 10:38.

Holland attached Thatcher after the bell. Ciampa ran into the ring for the save. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch ran out to give the heels the advantage. Thatcher recovered and had the advantage over Holland. Dunne held Thatcher in place so Holland could jab Thatcher in the throat with his signature baton. The heels stood tall to end the segment…

Arash Markazi interviewed Carmello Hayes on making it to the finals of the Breakout Tournament. Hayes pointed out the pattern of him facing bigger opponents than him leading to the final. Hayes said people always call him an underdog, but he never saw that, he said he’s the over dog. Hayes said it took hard work and perseverance to get to this spot. Arash noted that Hayes is facing another large man in Odyssey. Hayes said that Odyssey’s strength is his speed for being a 405+ pound man. Hayes said he’s not getting ahead of himself, but you’ll see him in NXT soon with Championship gold…

The commentary team hyped Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro appearing after the break…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Timothy Thatcher is deceptively tall (either that or Holland is deceptively short). Size-wise, while Holland is more cut, Thatcher was taller and of similar body mass here. The match was solid and the best match I’ve seen Holland in during his entire NXT/NXT-UK run. He’s been more confident in his return to action. This was a fun match to watch and Thatcher looked strong in defeat too. It was a good battle of Technique vs. Strength, which was backed up by the commentary team.