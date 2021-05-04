WWE Raw viewership for the show headlined by Bobby Lashley vs. Braun Strowman

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.872 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up from the 1.774 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Raw averaged 1.891 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.979 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.746 million viewers. The three hours of Raw averaged a .53 rating and finished second, first, and third respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. Last week’s show averaged a .49 in the 18-49 demo. The May 4, 2020 edition of Raw delivered 1.686 million viewers for the Money in the Bank go-home show.