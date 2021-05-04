What's happening...

WWE Raw viewership for the show headlined by Bobby Lashley vs. Braun Strowman

May 4, 2021

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.872 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up from the 1.774 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Raw averaged 1.891 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.979 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.746 million viewers. The three hours of Raw averaged a .53 rating and finished second, first, and third respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. Last week’s show averaged a .49 in the 18-49 demo. The May 4, 2020 edition of Raw delivered 1.686 million viewers for the Money in the Bank go-home show.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.