WWE Friday Night Smackdown overnight viewership for the Royal Rumble go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown delivered 2.228 million viewers for Fox, according to the overnight numbers listed by Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 2.383 million viewers drawn by last week’s show (the overnight number last week was 2.282 million viewers). Friday’s first hour delivered 2.294 million viewers, and the second hour produced 2.161 million viewers.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished with a .6 in the adults 18-49 demographic, which was first among the broadcast networks. Smackdown also won the adults 18-34 demo, and the men 18-49 demo. The final Smackdown viewership numbers should be available on Monday.