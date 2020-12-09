NXT Takeover WarGames poll results for best match and letter grade

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s NXT Takeover WarGames event received a majority A grade from 64 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 25 percent of the vote.

-55 percent of the voters gave “Undisputed Era” Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong vs. Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan, and Danny Burch in a WarGames match the best match of the night honors. Shotzi Blackheart, Io Shirai, Rhea Ripley, and Ember Moon vs. Candice LeRae, Toni Storm, Dakota Kai, and Raquel Gonzalez in a WarGames match finished second with 25 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I gave the show a solid B grade in my audio review on Sunday night and felt that the men’s WarGames match was the best match. The show was entertaining and everyone worked hard, but it could have used an NXT Title match. Still, it was another strong Takeover event. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.