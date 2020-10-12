10/12 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review (NSFW): WWE Draft night two, battle royal for a shot at the Raw Women’s Championship, Kevin Owens vs. Aleister Black in a No DQ match, Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles vs. Jeff Hardy, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler for the Raw Tag Titles

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: WWE Draft night two, battle royal for a shot at the Raw Women’s Championship, Kevin Owens vs. Aleister Black in a No DQ match, Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles vs. Jeff Hardy, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler for the Raw Tag Titles, and more (40:44)…

Click here to stream or download the October 12 WWE Raw audio review.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.