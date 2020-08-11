What's happening...

NXT wrestler’s car stolen along with her ring gear, match announced for Wednesday’s television show

August 11, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT wrestler Shotzi Blackheart announced via social media that her car was stolen last night in Orlando. “Also my gear bag with all my gear, boots, entrance jacket and helmet were in the trunk,” Blackheart wrote on Twitter. “If you are wondering why I’m wrestling in street clothes and don’t have my helmet that is why.”

-NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar vs. Tyler Breeze in a non-title match has been announced for Wednesday’s NXT television show.

Powell’s POV: You have to feel for Shotzi. Hopefully the Orlando police will be able to track down her car and her gear. In the meantime, if you see her driving her tank to the Full Sail University, now you know why.


