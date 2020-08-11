NXT wrestler’s car stolen along with her ring gear, match announced for Wednesday’s television show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT wrestler Shotzi Blackheart announced via social media that her car was stolen last night in Orlando. “Also my gear bag with all my gear, boots, entrance jacket and helmet were in the trunk,” Blackheart wrote on Twitter. “If you are wondering why I’m wrestling in street clothes and don’t have my helmet that is why.”

-NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar vs. Tyler Breeze in a non-title match has been announced for Wednesday’s NXT television show.

Powell’s POV: You have to feel for Shotzi. Hopefully the Orlando police will be able to track down her car and her gear. In the meantime, if you see her driving her tank to the Full Sail University, now you know why.

My car was stolen outside my apartment last night in Orlando. 2015 WHITE HONDA CIVIC LYTP77 last tracked driving down chickasaw at 5am. — Shotzi Blackheart (@ShotziWWE) August 11, 2020

Also my gear bag with all my gear, boots, entrance jacket and helmet were in the trunk. If you are wondering why I’m wrestling in street clothes and dont have my helmet that is why. https://t.co/S8agHtDmzd — Shotzi Blackheart (@ShotziWWE) August 11, 2020

Im mostly sad about my helmet… my first day of training seven years ago I saw that helmet hung up on the wall next to the ring. I looked at it everyday I went to training. Finally when it was time for me to start having matches I asked my trainers if I could have it. RIP HELMET — Shotzi Blackheart (@ShotziWWE) August 11, 2020