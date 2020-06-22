What's happening...

Impact Wrestling fires Joey Ryan and Dave Crist, suspends Michael Elgin following #SpeakingOut allegations

June 22, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling issued the following press release on Monday.

“Impact Wrestling confirms that it has terminated its contracts with Dave Crist and Joey Ryan, effective immediately. In addition, it has suspended Michael Elgin pending further review of allegations of misconduct.”

Powell’s POV: There are at least 15 allegations against Ryan, and several against Crist as part of the #SpeakingOut movement. As such, it felt like it was only a matter of time before the company would sever ties with both men. Elgin was accused of trying to send unwanted nude photos to a woman named Kaitlin Diemond, who alleges that he used a fake name.


