NWA Crockett Cup ticket pricing and on-sale info, press conference featuring Nick Aldis and Marty Scurll on Wednesday, other details

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The National Wrestling Alliance issued the following press release on Monday to promote the NWA Crockett Cup event that will be held on April 19 in Atlanta, Georgia at Gateway Center Arena.

On April 19th, 2020, the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) will host The Crockett Cup at the new Gateway Arena in College Park, GA. The NWA was founded in 1948 and has a long history in Atlanta including hosting signature events like Starrcade at the Omni in the 1980s and the NWA 60th Anniversary Show in 2008 at the Phillips Arena (now known as the State Farm Arena).

This event in April will feature a one-night tag team tournament for the famed Crockett Cup, named after the legendary wrestling family of promoters – The Crocketts. The main event will be for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship, the same championship held by Ric Flair, Dusty Rhodes, Sting, Lou Thesz, Dory & Terry Funk, Jeff Jarrett, AJ Styles and more. The reigning Champion “The National Treasure” Nick Aldis will defend against his former best-friend “The Villain” Marty Scurll.

Tickets for this event go on sale this Friday, February 28th (Price point – $100, 60, and 35) on http://www.ticketmaster.com and a special pre-sale will be held on Thursday, February 27th for fans on the NWA Email list at https://www.nationalwrestlingalliance.com/crockettcup. This event will be at 7pm on April 19th and streamed worldwide via http://www.fite.tv

A special media press conference will be held this Wednesday February 26th at 1pm at the Gateway Arena featuring the NWA Worlds Champion Nick Aldis and his challenger Marty Scurll. Individual interviews will be available to media who attend. Please RSVP at info@nationalwresatlingalliance.com by 10am on Wednesday.

The NWA will also be holding TV tapings for NWA Powerrr on Monday April 20th and April 21st at GPB Studios in Midtown Atlanta. This program airs weekly on Tuesdays and on-demand via YouTube.com/NWA. The series has generated over 4.6 Million views in 18 episodes and an unique audience of 951,000 viewers. Tickets for those events go on sale on Monday, March 2nd to the general public at http://www.nationalwrestlingalliance.com

The National Wrestling Alliance is owned by Billy Corgan’s Lightning One production company. Billy Corgan, also known as the legendary frontman of The Smashing Pumpkins, serves as the President of the NWA.

Powell’s POV: This is a big step up for the NWA from running in front of roughly 200 fans at their television tapings. The venue looks impressive and the Nick Aldis vs. Marty Scurll match for the NWA Championship is appealing along with the Crockett Cup tag team tournament. I’m curious to see how many fans attend the event, which will be broadcast via FITE.TV. Check out the venue setup and ticket information at NationalWrestlingAlliance.com.



