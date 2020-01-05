01/05 Powell’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 Night 2 Audio Review: Kazuchika Okada vs. Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP Heavyweight and IWGP Intercontinental Championships, AEW Champion Chris Jericho vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi in a non-title match, Jushin Liger’s final match

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 Night 2 event: Kazuchika Okada vs. Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP Heavyweight and IWGP Intercontinental Championships, AEW Champion Chris Jericho vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi in a non-title match, Kota Ibushi vs. Jay White, Jushin Liger’s final match, and more (35:52)…

Click here for the January 5 NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 Night 2 audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Aron Stevens discussing his intent with his comedic NWA character, why the NWA brought him back to pro wrestling, why he asked for his WWE release despite the popularity of his Damien Sandow persona, his stay in Impact Wrestling, his acting career, and much more (45:34)...

