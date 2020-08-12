08/12 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 122): Brian Fritz on WWE SummerSlam, empty venue presentation compared to pro sports, Raw Underground, Retribution, Chris Jericho playing Sturgis, The XFL, and more

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Brian Fritz of BetweenTheRopes.com returning to discuss WWE SummerSlam, pro wrestling’s empty venue presentation compared to pro sports, Raw Underground, Retribution, Chris Jericho’s band Fozzy playing Sturgis, The Rock and partners acquiring The XFL, and more (81:10)…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 122) and guest Brian Fritz.

