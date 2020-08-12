08/12 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: Eddie Edwards vs. Brian Myers for the Impact World Championship, Jordynne Grace vs. Kimber Lee, Eric Young vs. Willie Mack, Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz vs. Havok and Nevaeh in a no-DQ match, Wrestle House

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Eddie Edwards vs. Brian Myers for the Impact World Championship, Jordynne Grace vs. Kimber Lee, Eric Young vs. Willie Mack, Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz vs. Havok and Nevaeh in a no-DQ match, Wrestle House, and more (20:52)…

Click here for the August 12 Impact Wrestling audio review.

