08/12 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy, Cody vs. Scorpio Sky for the TNT Championship, Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs. Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy for the AEW Tag Titles, The Young Bucks vs. Stu Grayson and Evil Uno, tag team appreciation night

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy, Cody vs. Scorpio Sky for the TNT Championship, Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs. Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy for the AEW Tag Titles, The Young Bucks vs. Stu Grayson and Evil Uno, tag team appreciation night, and more (35:22)…

Click here for the August 12 AEW Dynamite audio review.

