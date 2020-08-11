08/10 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens, Asuka faces Bayley for a chance to earn a Raw Women’s Championship match, Seth Rollins and Dominik Mysterio contract signing for SummerSlam, Raw Underground week two

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens, Asuka faces Bayley for a chance to earn a Raw Women’s Championship match, Seth Rollins and Dominik Mysterio contract signing for SummerSlam, Raw Underground week two, and more (41:26)…

Click here to stream or download the August 10 WWE Raw audio review.

