Categories

04/02 Prowrestling.net Free Podcast: Paul "Triple H" Levesque takes pro wrestling media questions and promotes the two-night NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 38:13 Share Share Link Embed

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor ( , ProWrestling.net Editor ( @prowrestlingnet

WWE executive Paul “Triple H” Levesque takes questions from ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell and other members of the pro wrestling media and promotes the April 7-8 NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver shows. The topics include the abundance of pro wrestling content available on television, NXT UK’s Heritage Cup on the North American based NXT, Undertaker stating that the product is too soft, Chris Jericho appearing on Steve Austin’s show and WWE’s openness to working with other promotions, the strategy of booking two nights of Takeover, having fans in attendance, Omos debuting at WrestleMania, using celebrities and Bad Bunny’s training, AJ Styles’ desire to work a WrestleMania match with him, how he rates the time NXT spent on Wednesday nights, and more (38:13)…

Join us for NXT Takeover Stand & Deliver live coverage on Wednesday and Thursday at ProWrestling.net.

Click here for the April 2 Paul “Triple H” Levesque conference call.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

Dot Net Members’ RSS Feed

To subscribe to the Member Audio RSS feed to listen in iTunes or on popular podcast apps on iPhones/iPads and Android devices, enter the feed below:

http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/

Important Note: You will need to enter a username and password. For more instructions, plus a list of show-specific feeds if you prefer to subscribe to individual shows rather than all of our shows in a single feed, click here: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/