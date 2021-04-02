Categories

04/02 Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast: Powell and Keller discuss the WrestleMania 37's build and potential to be great, reflections on the AEW-NXT Wednesday War, AEW and NXT viewership this week, NXT Takeover, the ROH 19th Anniversary PPV, and more

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell and Wade Keller discuss the WrestleMania 37’s build and potential to be great, reflections on the AEW-NXT Wednesday War, AEW and NXT viewership this week, AEW Dark Elevation crossing the line into too much AEW content each week, NXT Takeover, and ROH 19th Anniversary PPV, and more (99:19)…

Click here for the April 2 Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast.

