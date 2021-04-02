Categories

04/02 Moore's NXT TV audio review: The final push for Takeover Stand & Deliver, battle royal qualifier for the gauntlet eliminator, Santos Escobar vs. Tyler Breeze for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship, Roderick Strong vs. Cameron Grimes, Raquel Gonzalez vs. Zoey Stark

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: The final push for Takeover Stand & Deliver, battle royal qualifier for the gauntlet eliminator, Santos Escobar vs. Tyler Breeze for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship, Roderick Strong vs. Cameron Grimes, Raquel Gonzalez vs. Zoey Stark, and more (38:55)…

Click here for the April 2 NXT TV audio review.

