04/02 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 153): ProWrestling.net staffer Colin McGuire discusses WrestleMania 37 and NXT Takeover Stand & Deliver, the in-person experience of attending an AEW show during the pandemic

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features ProWrestling.net staffer Colin McGuire discussing WrestleMania 37 and NXT Takeover Stand & Deliver, the in-person experience of attending an AEW show during the pandemic, his background, and more (60:24)…

