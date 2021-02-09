02/08 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton in a non-title match, Rumble winners Edge and Bianca Belair appear, Charlotte Flair vs. Lacey Evans, Keith Lee vs. Riddle, Damian Priest vs. Angel Garza, Elimination Chamber matches announced

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton in a non-title match, Rumble winners Edge and Bianca Belair appear, Charlotte Flair vs. Lacey Evans, Keith Lee vs. Riddle, Damian Priest vs. Angel Garza, Elimination Chamber matches announced, and more (35:22)…

Click here to stream or download the February 8 WWE Raw audio review.

