02/10 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. James Storm and Chris Sabin for the Impact Tag Titles, Rich Swann and Tommy Dreamer contract signing, Trey Miguel, Willie Mack, Josh Alexander, and Suicide vs. Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Shawn Daivari, and Blake Christian

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. James Storm and Chris Sabin for the Impact Tag Titles, the Rich Swann and Tommy Dreamer contract signing, Trey Miguel, Willie Mack, Josh Alexander, and Suicide vs. Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Shawn Daivari, and Blake Christian, and more (26:14)…

Click here for the February 10 Impact Wrestling audio review.

