02/08 Powell’s ROH Wrestling Audio Review: Jay Briscoe, Mark Briscoe, Brody King, and PCO vs. Rush, Dragon Lee, La Bestia del Ring, and Flip Gordon, The World Famous CB vs. Tracy Williams in a Pure Rules match, The Bouncers speak

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest ROH Wrestling TV show: Jay Briscoe, Mark Briscoe, Brody King, and PCO vs. Rush, Dragon Lee, La Bestia del Ring, and Flip Gordon, The World Famous CB vs. Tracy Williams in a Pure Rules match, The Bouncers speak, and more (12:41)…

Click here for the February 8 ROH Wrestling TV audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

Dot Net Members’ RSS Feed

To subscribe to the Member Audio RSS feed to listen in iTunes or on popular podcast apps on iPhones/iPads and Android devices, enter the feed below:

http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/

Important Note: You will need to enter a username and password. For more instructions, plus a list of show-specific feeds if you prefer to subscribe to individual shows rather than all of our shows in a single feed, click here: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/