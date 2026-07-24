WWE Smackdown results (7/24): Powell’s live review of CM Punk and Cody Rhodes following their SNME altercation, Gunther on facing Nick Aldis, two ladder match qualifiers

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,405)

Oakland, California, at Oakland Arena

Aired live July 24, 2026, on USA Network and streamed internationally on Netflix

[Hour One] Joe Tessitore opened the show while shots aired of the Bay Area. Tessitore narrated backstage/arrival shots of Cody Rhodes, WWE Champion CM Punk, Brie Bella and Paige, and Fatal Influence’s Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid… Wade Barrett was on color commentary…

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce and Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis were shown in the ring where a table and chairs were set up for a contract signing. Footage aired of the angle at the SummerSlam Kickoff event that included Paul Levesque making Gunther vs. Aldis official.

In the ring, Pearce welcomed fans to Smackdown. Pearce said there were a couple of terms and conditions that needed to be made clear. Pearce introduced Gunther, who made his entrance dressed in jeans and a white T-shirt (maybe he joined the Death Riders).

Pearce announced that he would take over the Smackdown GM duties the moment that Aldis signed the contract. He also said there was a hold harmless agreement included. Aldis said he knew exactly what he was signing, and if that meant relinquishing his executive responsibilities, then so be it.

Gunther said SummerSlam would be the greatest moment of Aldis’s career, whereas it’s all beneath him. Gunther said he was preparing to win the WWE Championship at SummerSlam, and the only reason he was there was because Aldis didn’t know how to do his job. Gunther said Aldis has had an issue with him ever since he arrived on Smackdown.

Gunther said Aldis is jealous of him. He said Aldis is a former NWA World Champion, but he never really made it as a wrestler because he dreamed of being a WWE Superstar. Gunther said he walked into WWE and got it all. He said he got the titles, the records, and is a multimillionaire. Gunther said his watch is worth half of Aldis’s yearly salary. Gunther said Aldis would join John Cena, AJ Styles, and Goldberg as people dumb enough to get in the ring with him. He said he would retire Aldis before it really gets started.

Aldis said Gunther has said all of this before. Aldis said Gunther never thought it would come to this. He said Gunther thought he would cheap-shot him and pay his fine, but it didn’t go that way. Aldis said he saw in Gunther’s eyes that he didn’t want any of this when he punched him at the SummerSlam Kickoff event.

Aldis said Gunther can talk about Cena, Styles, and Goldberg, but he hasn’t had a match in three years. Aldis said he has nothing to lose. “But when I beat you at SummerSlam, you go from the Career Killer to the man who got made a bitch by his boss,” Aldis said.

Gunther grabbed Aldis, who hit him with the mic. Aldis removed his jacket and worked over Gunther with a barrage of punches while Pearce tried to pull him back. Gunther kicked Aldis in the balls and then powerbombed him through the broadcast table. Gunther stood over Aldis and talked smack while referees and producers entered the ring before the show went to the first commercial break… [C]

Powell’s POV: A strong angle with strong mic work from both wrestlers. I’m looking forward to Gunther vs. Aldis as much as anything on the SummerSlam card. It’s worth pointing out that while Gunther spoke about retiring Aldis like Cena, Styles, and Goldberg, there was no mention of Aldis actually putting his career on the line.

Cathy Kelley stood in front of the trainer’s room and tried to give an update on Nick Aldis, but Sami Zayn interrupted her and said he had something to get off his chest. Zayn vented about the way he lost the WWE Championship. He called CM Punk Golden Boy No. 2 and said now everyone has the Punk vs. Cody Rhodes match they want.

Adam Pearce entered the area and was about to enter the trainer’s room, but Zayn stopped him. Zayn told Pearce to make it right by adding him to the WWE Championship match. Zayn pushed for a Triple Threat, but Pearce told him that the match would be Punk vs. Cody.

Pearce said there would be a four-way tonight with Damian Priest vs. Trick Williams vs. Royce Keys vs. Finn Balor. Pearce said the winner of the match will face Zayn in a No. 1 contender’s match at SummerSlam. Zayn complained that the four wrestlers merely had to be mentioned by CM Punk to get their opportunity. He vented about Punk and Cody until Pearce told him to take it or leave it. Zayn said fine, but no more shenanigans, surprises, or funny business. Pearce entered the trainer’s room. Zayn pounded his fist on the door…

Brie Bella was in the ring with Paige on the apron when ring announcer Mark Nash introduced her. Fatal Influence’s Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid spoke while they made their entrance. Jayne said all three of them should have gold, but she’s not even in the ladder match at SummerSlam. Jayne said the Women’s U.S. Championship will be hers in due time…

1. Brie Bella (w/Paige) vs. Lainey Reid (w/Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley). Reid was in offensive control going into an early break. [C] Reid had Brie on the ropes and was setting up for a move, but Brie kicked her down. Jayne climbed on the apron and barked at Brie until Paige pulled her down. Brie went for a sunset flip on Reid, who sat down on her and held the ropes for leverage until the referee caught her. Brie used her legs to hook Reid into a pin for the win.

Brie Bella beat Lainey Reid in 5:40.

After the match, the Fatal Influence trio attacked Brie and Paige. Nikki Bella ran out and helped her sister and Paige. Nikki hit the Rack Attack 2.0 on Jayne. Nikki got a mic and asked “you three bitches” if they thought they could sneak up from “the minor leagues” and attack her sister. Nikki announced that she would team with Paige to face Fatal Influence at SummerSlam…

Powell’s POV: It’s hard to say much about the match because the majority of it took place during the commercial break. It’s good to see Nikki back from injury, and I’m happy to see Fatal Influence crack the SummerSlam lineup.

Cathy Kelley interviewed Finn Balor, who recalled his first SummerSlam in 2016 being the best and worst night of his career. He said he’s been scratching and clawing while trying to get back the glory of that night. Balor said he’s so close. Gunther interrupted Balor and said he had a great plan, but he’s next in line and intends to take what’s his. Gunther said ten years is a very long time and then walked away… [C]

Tessitore hyped WWE Radio on Sirius/XM…

Royce Keys was warming up backstage when Solo Sikoa entered the picture and fired him up about his match being in front of family and friends in his hometown. Solo said it looked like Keys would be working both nights of SummerSlam. Keys spoke confidently about his match.

LA Knight showed up and hoped that Keys would become No. 1 contender, but he warned him about The Bloodline. Keys said he’s a grown man, and Knight doesn’t have to worry about him. Solo said they were on the same team. He said the issue was with the Bloodline. Solo touted himself, Keys, and Knight before leaving. Knight asked Keys if Solo was for real right now…

Backstage, U.S. Women’s Champion and Chelsea Green spoke about Green’s qualifying match and how they could go to SummerSlam together. Green hoped they could shake it up and she could win the Interim WWE Women’s Championship since Stratton already has a title. Stratton thought “Tiffy Two Titles” would be cut.

Blake Monroe showed up after Green made her exit. Monroe said she actually likes Stratton, but suggested that she should worry less about Green and more about her title… Chelsea Green made her entrance… [C]

2. Chelsea Green vs. Kiana James in a qualifier for the ladder match for the Interim WWE Women’s Championship match at SummerSlam. James was in the ring coming out of the break. A “Chelsea” chant broke out early in the match. She won the match with the Unprettier…

Chelsea Green beat Kiana James in 3:30 to qualify for the ladder match for the Interim WWE Women’s Championship match at SummerSlam.

Powell’s POV: Stratton is no longer acting annoyed by Green and even smiled lovingly while watching her walk away before Monroe showed up. I like James, but I’m happy to see Green qualify for the ladder match. It will be interesting to see how she and Stratton approach the match. Also, WrestleTix listed the venue as being set up for 7,684, with 7,248 tickets distributed. The total number of seats on the map is 17,312. The last time WWE ran the venue, 7,578 tickets were distributed for the February 17, 2024, Smackdown.

A Did You Know? graphic stated that Damian Priest and R-Truth are the longest-reigning champions on Smackdown…

Damian Priest was warming up backstage when R-Truth showed up and said it was good to see him getting ready for the tag team title match. Priest said their title match against the War Raiders was next week. Priest said he was in a four-way. Truth said he didn’t know if that was PG. Priest said it’s a match. Truth was still confused by a singles match being a four-way. Truth asked if Priest was upset because he used his card to buy hot dogs for the Fourth of July. Priest said they were free.

Cody Rhodes showed up and said he heard what CM Punk said last week. Cody said maybe he and Punk would come for the titles. Truth said Cody and Priest are both confused and then walked away. Cody spoke with Priest about possibly being the number one contender, while adding that he would be WWE Champion. Priest said he and the boys are sick of the same people being the face of the brand. Priest said he would drop the WWE Champion regardless of whether it’s Cody or Punk. Cody said it might shock Priest, but he likes that attitude… [C]

The ad with Justin Jefferson hyping the $25 ticket offer aired…

[Hour Two] Tessitore hyped the SummerSlam Takeover event… Footage aired of recent developments involving CM Punk and Cody Rhodes, along with Cody talking about Punk on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon…

Cody Rhodes made his entrance from a promo segment. Cody played to the crowd and got a mixed reaction until he yelled the host city’s name. Cody asked what they wanted to talk about. Cody introduced WWE Champion CM Punk.

Punk held out his hand, and then Cody tried to pass him one of the two mics, but it fell to the mat. Cody said it was an accident. Punk removed his jacket and jawed at Cody for a second. Punk was leery of picking up the mic and got a different one from a crew member.

Punk said it was a damn shame this is where they were at now. He said he didn’t want to turn his back on his friend or drop down to pick up a mic because Cody might kick him in the teeth. Punk said he didn’t want to sound paranoid. Cody said they should stop with the word paranoid. Cody said he’s not paranoid. He said what happened was an accident, just as Punk hitting him with the belt strap at Saturday Night’s Main Event was.

Cody said he needs to beat Punk for himself. Punk said there doesn’t need to be another reason than the title, but he said he was all ears if Cody had another reason. Cody said they’d done a lot of these moments, and people have heard him say he loves and respects Punk.

“Those two can be true, and so is this: I don’t like you,” Cody said. Cody recalled Punk’s Pipe Bomb. Cody said he followed it and dropped a nuke on the industry. Cody said while he was doing that, the fans stuck with Punk every step of the way.

Cody said he just had someone (Damian Priest) tell him they are tired of the same faces. He said there’s a reason he was on Fallon’s show and why he’ll be on ESPN on Thursday. Cody said he went from being the one who knocks to being the one they knock for, and it was a list of one.

Cody said WWE has the greatest roster ever assembled in a wrestling company. Cody said hats off to Nick Khan and Triple H for that. Cody said he doesn’t sweat anyone on the roster other than Punk. Cody said that for his story to have a proper ending, he has to beat Punk at SummerSlam.

Punk said Cody doesn’t like him, then questioned if it’s because he’s the WWE Champion. Punk said he casts a very large shadow that not only Cody, but a few other people can’t get out from underneath. Punk said it’s not one-way traffic. He said if Cody watched and learned from him, then good for him for being smart enough to pay attention.

Punk asked if Cody did it bigger and better than him. Punk said it’s not for him or Cody to decide; it’s for the people and the history books to decide. Punk said he was on the outside watching Cody in 2022. He said he learned from Cody that there’s a way back, and he followed that path. Punk said they’re not chasing each other anymore because that ends at SummerSlam.

Punk said that Cody saying he respects and loves him but doesn’t like him is a case of Cody lying to himself. Punk said Cody can’t handle the pressure of trying to take the title off someone he cares about, or to beat someone he loves, or to rise to the occasion of having an athletic contest with someone he respects.

Punk said that if Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, and John Cena are Cody’s enemy, that makes him Cody’s only friend. Punk said he promised Cody years ago that he wouldn’t stab him in the back; he’d stab him in the front. Punk said that if Cody thinks the only way this ends is with him winning, he will break Cody’s heart at SummerSlam.

Cody said he and Punk would be teaming on live events this weekend and next Thursday. Cody said he would give Punk the obligatory gift on Thursday. Cody said the gift is an apology for when he whips Cody’s ass at SummerSlam.

Punk said he also got Cody a gift, but he would give it to him at SummerSlam. Punk said it was a lesson from a loss. Punk said he’s the best in the ring and on the microphone, and nobody can touch him, not even Dusty’s kid. Punk shoved the mic in Cody’s chest. Punk’s music started to play.

Cody stopped Punk and said he wanted Punk to hear the music that would play after he looked up at the lights at SummerSlam. Cody’s theme played while he and Punk continued to speak off-mic for a moment…

Powell’s POV: A good verbal exchange. As good as both guys are on the mic, fans know the stakes, and they know the personalities. It doesn’t feel like there’s much new they can say. Sure, they could get some gasps out of the fans by working in their AEW history or something along those lines, but I like that they are focused on their friendship and rivalry. They are doing a nice job of increasing the intensity as we get close to SummerSlam.

Cathy Kelley interviewed Charlotte Flair on the Gorilla Position set. Kelley asked if she regretted her actions from last week. Flair said no. She said it was her job to protect Alexa Bliss. Flair said Jade Cargill would learn that she can come after her all she wants, but she’s not going after her best friend. Flair spoke of going through Nia Jax to become Jade’s biggest obstacle at SummerSlam. Flair made her entrance…

The broadcast team narrated some highlights from Saturday Night’s Main Event…

3. Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax in a qualifier for the ladder match for the Interim WWE Women’s Championship match at SummerSlam. Jax’s entrance was not televised. Jax was in offensive control going into an early break. [C]