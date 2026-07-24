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ROH on HonorClub results (7/23): Lio Rush vs. Oro for the ROH TV Title, Shane Taylor Promotions vs. SkyFlight, Komander vs. Tommy Billington

July 24, 2026

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 176)
Taped July 20, 2026, in Jacksonville, Florida, at WJCT Studios
Streamed July 23, 2026, on HonorClub
Results courtesy of Cagematch.net

1. Lio Rush defeated “Main Man” Oro to retain the ROH TV Title

2. Bryan Keith over Alan Angels

3. Billie Starkz beat B3cca

4. Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari over Evil Uno and Alex Reynolds

5. Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta over Mance Warner and Alex Zayne

6. Satnam Singh beat Jacked Jameson

7. Hyan beat Lacey Layne

8. Adam Brooks over Nathan Cruz

9. Komander beat Tommy Billington

10. “SkyFlight” Dante Martin, Darius Martin, Scorpio Sky, and Matt Sydal defeated Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Carlie Bravo, and Shawn Dean

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