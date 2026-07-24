TNA announces another talent release

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA released Victoria Crawford on Friday. “TNA Wrestling has come to terms on the release of Victoria Crawford, effective immediately,” reads a statement issued by the company. “We wish her the best in her future endeavors.”

Powell’s POV: Crawford, who worked in WWE as Alicia Fox, had been with TNA since April, 2025. He was aligned in the storylines with Tessa Blanchard, who also left the company.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)