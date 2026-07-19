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WWE LFG “Who Dares Wins” and WWE Greatest Moments tonight on A&E

July 19, 2026

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE LFG airs tonight on A&E at 9CT/10ET. Kevin Owens, Nattie, Booker T, and Bubba Ray Dudley are coaches. Tonight’s episode is listed as “Who Dares Wins.” The preview reads: “Nathan Cranton is ready to select a new ring name, but he may have jumped the gun. He’s in the main event against the captivating Jaime Garcia, with Coach Bubba looking on intently.”

-A new episode of WWE’s Greatest Moments will air on A&E starting at 10:34CT/11:34ET. The 30-minute show focuses on Lex Luger.

Powell’s POV: WWE Greatest Moments reruns start at 3CT/4ET. In order, the reruns feature SummerSlam in the 2000s, Booker T, Ladder Matches, WCW Nitro, Bret Hart, Chyna, Women’s Evolution, Royal Rumble 80s & 90s, plus Mic Drops of the 2000s will air after LFG and before the new Greatest Moments.

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