AAA Lucha Libre Worldwide results (7/18): Vetter’s review of Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. vs. Abismo Negro Jr. vs. Texano Jr., Rey Mysterio’s announcement

CategoriesAAA TV Reviews NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (Episode 26)

Taped July 11, 2026, in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, at Arena Potosi

Streamed July 18, 2026, on Fox in Latin America and streamed on the WWE YouTube Channel

Corey Graves and JBL provided commentary.

* Rey Mysterio entered the building. El Grande Americano and Andrea arrived in a truck.

* Rey Mysterio walked to the ring. He was wearing blue jeans and a white T-shirt. A voice I didn’t recognize provided an English translation. He invited Andrea to get into the ring. (Again, as part of the storyline with Chad Gable, she was fired and later rehired.) Rey had a folder, and he offered her a new contract… with a little bit more money! She accepted the contract and hugged Rey. JBL was annoyed by all this. “She’s a known troublemaker!” JBL said.

* Rey then talked about the AAA Latin American Title being vacant because Hijo Del Vikingo’s injury. He said there will be a series of three-ways, and the four winners will square off at TripleMania. He listed the participants in the four matches. In a picture-in-picture, Omos and Dorian discussed Rey’s news. The tournament is starting tonight!

1. Hijo Del Dr. Wagner Jr. vs. Abismo Negro vs. Texano Jr. in a three-way for a spot in the four-way match for the vacant AAA Latin American Title. Texano threw Wagner to the mat. Wagner hit a huracanrana. Abismo hit a double clothesline. Negro went for a cover with his feet on the ropes, but the ref saw it. Abismo hit a basement dropkick on Wagner’s knee, and he tugged on Wagner’s mask. Wagner hit a top-rope somersault to the floor onto both opponents at 2:00. He got a nearfall in the ring.

Wagner hit a DVD for a nearfall, but Texano made the save. Texano hit a stiff kick to Wagner’s spine, then a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 4:00. Abismo hit a back suplex. Wagner and Abismo got up and traded punches. Abismo set up for a piledriver, but Texano made the save. Texano hit a second-rope superplex for a nearfall, but Wagner hit a frog splash for a nearfall at 7:00! Abismo pulled out brass knuckles, and he struck Texano Jr., dropping him to the floor. However, Wagner hit a discus forearm strike and a Michinoku Driver on Abismo Negro for the pin!

Hijo Del Dr. Wagner Jr. defeated Abismo Negro and Texano Jr. in a three-way at 8:35 to earn a spot in the four-way for the vacant AAA Latin American Championship.

* Backstage, La Hiedra and Laredo Kid approached Lola Vice and Mr. Iguana, and La Hiedra taunted them.

* A hidden camera backstage saw the Clowns all talking. It was too far away, and we couldn’t hear a word of the conversation.

* Mr. Iguana and Lola Vice came to ringside to watch the next match!

2. Joaquin Wilde and Faby Apache vs. Laredo Kid and La Hiedra in a No. 1 contender’s match for the AAA Mixed Tag Titles. The men opened, and they traded fast-paced reversals. La Hiedra tagged in, so Faby got in and hit a running kick on Hiedra. We had stereo submission spots, but La Hiedra reached the ropes. The women fought on the floor, and Hiedra whipped Faby into the ring steps, then threw her back in. Wilde hit a tornado DDT on Laredo at 3:00. Laredo hit a dropkick, and he stomped on Wilde in his corner.

Laredo hit a brainbuster for a nearfall. La Hiedra opened the ropes wide, and Joaquin fell through the ropes to the floor! Laredo kept working over Joaquin in the ring. The cameras kept panning over to Lola and Mr. Iguana. Laredo went for a moonsault, but Wilde got his feet up. Wilde hit a superkick, but he couldn’t tag out. Faby eventually got the tag, and she hit a huracanrana on La Hiedra at 6:00, then a top-rope missile dropkick.

Wilde hit a top-rope huracanrana from the apron to the floor! In the ring, Faby hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall. Laredo tagged in, but Wilde hit a missile dropkick on him. Wilde hit a neckbreaker over his knee for a nearfall. They traded slaps. Laredo hit a DDT, then a dive through the ropes. In the ring, Faby got an impressive backslide for a nearfall. Laredo tripped Faby! It allowed La Hiedra to hit a stunner and the tainted pin!

Laredo Kid and La Hiedra defeated Joaquin Wilde and Faby Apache at 9:23 to become No. 1 contenders to the AEW Mixed Tag Team Titles.

* A video package aired from last week’s episode, showing Dominik Mysterio helping out El Grande Americano fight off the Perros Del Mal.

* Los Perros Del Mal came to the ring. Rey Mysterio was on commentary with JBL and Graves. Daga spoke for the quintet. He vowed that they are back! “When you are a dog, you will always be a dog,” Daga said. He introduced each of the other four and said a few words about them. Daga said they have come here “to be the nightmare to everyone in the locker room.” He threatened Dominik for getting involved in their business. Dominik emerged from the back and stood at the top of the ramp. El Grande Americano also came out. Rayo and Bravo were suddenly by the commentary table. All eight men fought as the show went off the air!

Final Thoughts: An okay episode. The three-way match was as good as expected. The mixed tag had me rolling my eyes — the team that approached the champs and taunted them before the bout was obviously going to be the team that won!

* I joined halfway through the show. When the live show ends at 10 p.m. CST, the commercial breaks – every 2.5 minutes – begin. I find them so annoying, and it makes the product so frustrating to watch.