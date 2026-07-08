TKO announces its second quarter earnings report release date

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TKO issued the following statement on Wednesday regarding its second quarter earnings report.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)– TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (“TKO”) (NYSE: TKO), a premium sports and entertainment company, will release its second quarter 2026 results after market hours on Monday, August 3, 2026. The live teleconference to discuss these results and provide a business update is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT the same day.

Powell’s POV: So they will go right from SummerSlam weekend on August 1-2 into a Monday afternoon earnings report release. I should have live notes on the WWE-related items from the quarterly teleconference, which are typically hosted by TKO executives Ari Emanuel, Mark Shapiro, and Andrew Schleimer.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)