WWE Raw preview: The Night of Champions fallout show (early start time)

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for today’s WWE Raw television show.

-World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns appears

-Chad Gable vs. JD McDonagh

-Night of Champions fallout

Powell’s POV: Raw will be live from Atlantic City, New Jersey, at Boardwalk Hall. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays on Netflix at 5CT/6ET. WWE is also taping Friday’s Smackdown tonight. We are looking for reports or basic results from the Smackdown taping via dotnetjason@gmail.com. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).