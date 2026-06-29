WWE Raw preview: The Night of Champions fallout show (early start time)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE is advertising the following matches and events for today’s WWE Raw television show.
-World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns appears
-Chad Gable vs. JD McDonagh
-Night of Champions fallout
Powell’s POV: Raw will be live from Atlantic City, New Jersey, at Boardwalk Hall. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays on Netflix at 5CT/6ET. WWE is also taping Friday’s Smackdown tonight. We are looking for reports or basic results from the Smackdown taping via dotnetjason@gmail.com. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
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