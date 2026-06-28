TNA Slammiversary polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show June 28, 2026 CategoriesNEWS TICKER READER POLLS TNA Slammiversary poll: Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls TNA Slammiversary: Vote for the best match Mike Santana vs. Nic Nemeth for the TNA World Championship Lei Ying Lee vs. Xia Brookside for the TNA Knockouts Title Bronson and Myers vs. Hardys vs. Righteous vs. Great Hands in a ladder match for the TNA Tag Titles Heather by Elegance and M by Elegance vs. Rosemary and Allie for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles Ultimate X for the X Division Title with Cedric, Red, Slater, Kazarian, Aichner, Navarro, Elegance Mustafa Ali vs. Uhaa Nation vs. Rich Swann for the TNA International Title Moose vs. Eddie Edwards in a No Surrender match AJ Francis vs. Elijah Eric Young vs. Ricky Sosa Indi Hartwell vs. Mara Sadè vs. Elayna Black pollcode.com free polls Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE Topicstnatna slammiversary
Be the first to comment