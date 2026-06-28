TNA Slammiversary results: Powell’s live review of Mike Santana vs. Nic Nemeth for the TNA World Championship, Ultimate X match for the X Division Title, four-way ladder match for the TNA Tag Titles

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA Slammiversary

Boston, Massachusetts, at Agganis Arena

Aired live June 28, 2026, on pay-per-view and TNA+



TNA Slamiversary Pre-Show

Erik Dunn performed the national anthem while standing on the stage…

The broadcast team of Tom Hannifan and Matt Rehwoldt checked in from a small podium at ringside. They had “JOE” armbands. Hannifan got choked up while dedicating the show to the late Joe Doehring, who died on Thursday at age 44 following a long battle with brain cancer…

Daria Rae joined Hannifan and Rehwoldt. Gia Miller checked in from the concourse for an interview with fans…

Ring announcer McKenzie Mitchell delivered the introductions for the opening match as the wrestlers made their entrance…

1. Indi Hartwell vs. Mara Sadè vs. Elayna Black in a three-way. There were still plenty of empty seats as the match started. In the end, Sade performed a nice top rope moonsault on Hartwell, but Black pulled her off. Black hit the Blackout DDT on Sade before pinning her.

Elayna Black defeated Mara Sade and Indi Hartwell in 5:00 in a three-way.

Afterward, TNA Hall of Famer Traci Brooks walked onto the stage. She announced there will be a 16-woman tournament starting Thursday to crown the first TNA Knockouts TV Champion. A referee came out and showed off the title belt, which is silver with some purple lettering. Brooks said the title would be defended exclusively on TNA television. “Ladies, let’s make history,” Brooks said…

Powell’s POV: The fans were still arriving, so the wrestlers had a rough atmosphere to deal with. The match was fine, yet trivial. Oddly, TNA went with a Knockouts TV Title even though the men have an International Championship. I wonder if they’ll overhaul that title again. Both are big upgrades over the poorly named Digital Media Championship that became the International Title. I love the idea of a deeper 16-woman tournament rather than a typical eight-wrestler tournament, in part because it adds stakes to numerous television matches. One question about the title only being defended on TV. Isn’t that pretty much the case with all TNA titles these days, since they rarely run house shows?

Home Town Man came out wearing a Boston Celtics’ Larry Bird jersey. He carried a can of beer and poured some into one of the iHeartRadio coffee mugs on the broadcast team’s podium. He said the beer was a local IPA. Hannifan asked him questions about the Celtics and New England Patriots…

Mustafa Ali and Tasha Steelz came out. Ali wanted to know who his challenger for the AEW International Championship would be. Daria was about to share more info, but Santino Marella’s entrance theme cut her off. Santino walked onto the stage to a nice ovation. Santino also booked an opponent for Ali. Santino announced that Ali would defend his title in a “triple way dance.” Santino said Ali would find out the identities of his challengers when everyone else does…