ASE Wrestling “The World is Yours” results (6/27): Vetter’s review of Darius Carter vs. Caprice Coleman for the ASE Men’s Title, 30-man Rumble, Darian Bengston vs. Lee Moriarty

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

ASE Wrestling “The World is Yours”

June 27, 2026, in Charlotte, North Carolina, at Blume Studios

Streamed live on YouTube.com

The venue is a dark factory building with a high ceiling, but the ring was pretty well lit. The crowd was maybe 200. (I found the official website for Blume Studios, and this venue is used for large art projects. It’s pretty cool.) Overall, production topped my expectations. Chris Lea and former AEW competitor Big Swole provided commentary.

* ASE is a celebration of Black wrestlers. I checked out the lineup and knew just about everyone. Plus, they had a Rumble, and I’m sure I’ll barely know any of those participants.

1. Leah Night vs. Alexis Littlefoot. I’ve seen both a few times; Alexis just competed in the Girl Fight show in Indiana a few weeks ago. They shook hands and locked up, and a commentator said this is a first-time-ever meeting. Leah has a splash of blue in her curly hair. They each missed a kick and had a standoff at 1:00. Night hit some chops in and a clothesline in the corner. She hit a hard Facewash Kick in the corner and got a nearfall.

Alexis hit a spin kick to the head for a nearfall. Leah hit a release German Suplex at 4:00. Leah hit a spear, and they were both down. Leah came off the ropes, but Alexis got her knees up, and they were both down at 6:00. Alexis nailed a hard back elbow and a step-up axe kick to the back of the head. Leah hit an enzuigiri. Leah hit a Stormbreaker-into-a-knee lift. Alexis rolled her up with a jackknife cover for the flash pin. That was a good way to open the show.

Alexis Littlefoot defeated Leah Night at 7:58.

* A ring announcer asked the crowd who they thought was going to win the Rumble. I heard many start a “Bojack!” chant.

2. “The Main Event” Duke Davis and Gannon Jones Jr. vs. “The Uglee Gang” Zay Vega and Jordan Holt for the ASE Tag Team Titles. The Uglee Gang all wore baseball jerseys, and they are babyfaces; I know I saw them at least once before, but it was at least a year ago. Both are perhaps 5’11”. The champs have held the titles since October; I’ve seen them in IWC from western Pennsylvania. (I just reviewed a Duke Davis match a few days ago.) As the commentator pointed out, both Gannon and Duke are 6’6″ or so, and they tower over their opponents.

Gannon has long dreadlocks, and he opened against Holt, who wore yellow-and-red pants. Holt tried some chops, but I can’t stress enough how BIG Gannon is. Gannon knocked Holt down with one chop. The Gang clotheslined Duke to the floor. Zay dove over the top rope onto both guys. In the ring, Holt hit an enzuigiri on Gannon. He dove to the floor on Davis at 3:30, but Duke caught him and hit some chops. In the ring, Gannon hit a spinning back suplex for a nearfall, but Zay made the save.

Duke hit a delayed vertical suplex, as the champs kept working over Holt and kept him in their corner. Gannon missed a top-rope moonsault at 7:00; the commentators popped for seeing the big man attempt one. Zay got the hot tag and hit some strikes on Davis. Duke fired back with a chop that caved in Zay’s chest. Zay hit a DDT and a second-rope moonsault for a nearfall. Duke hit a second-rope spinning powerslam on Zay. However, Holt hit a top-rope missile dropkick on Duke!

Holt nailed a frog splash for a nearfall at 10:00, but Gannon pulled Holt to the floor and slammed Holt onto the ring apron. Holt hit a stunner on Gannon, then a superkick on Davis. Holt hit some dropkicks. Suddenly, three masked men appeared and stood on the apron, and that distracted Holt. Suge D appeared and pulled these guys away. Holt got a rollup and the flash pin! New champions! The crowd went NUTS for this title change. I enjoyed that, even though those final seconds were a bit chaotic.

“The Uglee Gang” Zay Vega and Jordan Holt defeated “The Main Event” Duke Davis and Gannon Jones Jr. to win the ASE Tag Team Titles at 11:36.

* The masked goons returned and beat up Suge D. That brought out Isaiah Broner, who beat up the henchmen. So, we suddenly had Suge D, Broner, and Alexis Littlefoot in the ring. Broner wants his match… right now!

3. Bishop Kaun vs. Isaiah Broner vs. Suge D in a three-way for the Pan-Afrikan World Diaspora Title. The commentators expressed surprise that Kaun was there, considering AEW has the PPV on Sunday. Again, many of you know Suge D as Jericho’s nemesis “Pineapple Pete” from the pandemic-era tapings. Broner nailed Suge D at the bell, and Suge rolled to the floor. Kaun tried a shoulder tackle on Broner, but Isaiah didn’t move. Suge D pulled Broner to the floor and shoved him back-first into the guardrails. I see Littlefoot is still at ringside, but it’s unclear who she’s cheering for.

In the ring, Suge D slammed Kaun for a nearfall, but Broner broke it up. Broner and Suge D traded chops. Kaun hit a missile dropkick onto both of them at 3:00 and got a nearfall. Broner hit a Black Hole Slam on Kaun. Suge D hit a German Suplex on Broner for a nearfall, but Kaun made the save. The male commentator cited a ranking that lists these three as among the top 50 Black wrestlers worldwide. Suge D hit a top-rope elbow drop, and suddenly all three were down at 5:30, and we got a ‘This is awesome!’ chant.

They all got to their knees and traded punches, chops, and forearm strikes. Suge and Kaun hit stereo Mafia Kicks on Broner, then they traded punches. Broner hit a spear and a backbody drop, then a pop-up powerbomb. Suge D got a rollup on Broner for the flash pin! Everyone was shocked that just happened. Kaun loses his belt without getting pinned.

Suge D defeated Isaiah Broner and Bishop Kaun in a three-way to win the Pan-Afrikan World Diaspora Title at 7:01.

* Suge D sat in a ‘throne’ by the entrance and said it was the best day of his life. Alexis celebrated with him. Broner confronted him and said he would win a one-on-one match. They agreed to have a title match at the next show.

* ASE owner (and wrestler) Darius Lockhart came to the ring. He’s not dressed to wrestle. He talked about the last ASE show, where he lost to Darius Carter, largely because his best friend, Billy Dixon, turned on him. Dixon came to the ring to speak to Lockhart. Lockhart told Dixon, “You can’t beat Darius Carter.”

4. Darian Bengston vs. Lee Moriarty in a “Darian hold-for-hold challenge.” No strikes are allowed, but ‘trash talking is encouraged.” Lee wrestled in Houston for New Texas Pro 20ish hours earlier. He wore his ROH Pure Title belt. This is his ASE debut. They immediately tied up on the mat. Cagematch.net stats show Lee is 2-0 against Darian; they also teamed up once. They traded mat holds and all of a sudden, Darian “pinned” the female ref at 4:00 and celebrated; she playfully slapped him, and the match continued.

Moriarty hit some deep armdrags and tied Bengston in an abdominal stretch. Lee tied him in a leg lock on the mat, and they shouted at each other; they both reached the ropes at 7:30. They did a double backslide, where we nearly had a double pin. Lee locked in the Border City Stretch. They traded rollups. They got up and hit stereo headbutts at 9:30. They hit stereo punches! The ref saw it and disqualified them both! The crowd booed this outcome. Big Swole criticized them for “both forgetting the rules.”

Darian Bengston vs. Lee Moriarty went to a no contest/draw due to a double DQ at 9:54.

5. Charity King vs. Jordan Blade for the ASE Women’s Title. Charity was on the same New Texas Pro show as Moriarty 20ish hours ago. An intense lockup to open; Jordan is maybe an inch taller, but Charity has the size advantage. Charity hit a shoulder tackle, a big senton, and a sliding clothesline for a nearfall at 2:00. Jordan tied her up and hit a running kick in the corner, then a basement dropkick to the back for a nearfall at 4:30. They went to the floor, and Jordan hit a discus forearm strike. She rolled Charity back into the ring and got a nearfall at 6:00.

Jordan stood behind her and hit some crossface blows, then tied in a rear-naked choke, and she was in charge. Charity hit a suplex onto the thin mat at ringside at 9:30. In the ring, Charity hit a bottom-rope frog splash for a nearfall. Jordan hit a back suplex for a nearfall. They got up and traded forearm strikes and slaps. Charity nailed a decapitating clothesline, and they were both down at 13:00. This has been really good. Former TNA wrestler Savannah Evans ran into the ring and attacked them both. The ref threw out the match. Two straight non-finishes?

Charity King vs. Jordan Blade ended in a draw due to outside interference at 13:29.

* Savannah is a “cannibal,” and it appears she has some white face paint. She hit a uranage on Charity and left.

* 15-minute intermission. They had live music. I only caught a bit of it, but I enjoyed this.

6. “The World Is Yours” 30-man Rumble. The ring announcer said entrants will come in 90-second intervals. Drawing No. 1 was LaBron Kozone; he could easily last the whole match! (Again, he had his debut vignette on MLW Fusion as well). Drawing No. 2 was Movie Myk; I’ve seen him at Rhodes Wrestling in Texas, and Chris said that right after I wrote it. He got a nice “Welcome back!” chant. He has the Velveteen Dream hairstyle. Kozone hit a Mafia Kick. Myk hit a dropkick. Ashton Starr, a thin, flamboyant man in green trunks, was No. 3. He hit huracanranas on each opponent and a double missile dropkick. Khan O’Kelly was No. 4 at 4:00; he’s also flamboyant in a long golden robe. Khan and Ashton traded blows.

Saint Julious was No. 5; he wore a basketball jersey, and he hit a moonsault as he entered the ring. (By the way, I’m loving the on-screen graphics so I can spell names right!) Kozone hit a big bodyslam, and he was suddenly the only one standing. Trever Aeon was No. 6 at 7:30; he is a devil character and new to me. No eliminations yet. Right on cue, Bojack was No. 7, and he might toss a few! The 350-pounder hit some clotheslines, and he slammed Ashton to the mat. Bojack tossed Trever Aeon and Julious. KC Kr’eme (another New Texas Pro guy!) was No. 8, and Chris said it’s his ASE debut. He’s tall, and he hit a lot of Mafia Kicks.

Trey Da Rula was No. 9 at 12:00; he’s new to me. He wore loose black pants. He hit a series of punches that Bojack no-sold. Bojack clocked Trey! “Your boy just got knocked out!” Chris shouted on commentary. Funny. Bojack flipped Khan over the top rope at 13:30. Calvin Tankman was No. 10! Again, he’s shaved his head, and he’s barely recognizable! Tankman got in Bojack’s face, and the crowd chanted “Beef!” Tankman hit a Pounce that sent Kr’eme over the top rope to the floor!!!! Trey tried to get between Calvin and Bojack and hit some blows. Bojack flipped Trey out! Tankman snuck up and tossed Bojack! No!!!! The chubby Yahya was No. 11 at 16:00. He confronted Tankman, and they traded forearm strikes.

Yahya hit a DVD on Tankman! Manny Lo, who really looked good in the final year of Deadlock Pro, was No. 12. Manny and Kozone worked together to beat down Ashton. Kozone and Tankman traded blows; they are familiar foes! Kozone hit a Ball Game clothesline on Tankman. Ian Maxwell was No. 13; he’s pretty small in a blue one-piece. I am counting seven in the ring. Saieve Al Sabah, who looks like a trucker, was No. 14 at 21:30. He suplexed the super-heavyweight Yahya! Chris just confirmed we’ve only had six eliminations (four by Bojack). Ryan Rembrandt, wearing a long robe and he had a full-length mirror to admire himself like Lex Luger, was No. 15. Ryan got into the ring but was immediately clotheslined out by Ian Maxwell! He was in the ring for about 1.5 seconds! The commentators laughed at him.

Starr was tossed. Tankman got tossed! Lee Moriarty entered at No. 16. He hit a Sabre-style neck-snap. Lee tossed Manny Lo at 26:00! Kozone hit an Exploder Suplex on Moriarty. Darian Bengston was No. 17; he charged at Lee and they continued brawling! Yahya slammed Bengston and nearly tossed him. Maurice Moss was No. 18; he’s tall and muscular and new to me. The scrawny, short Cam Collins was No. 19, and he immediately hit a dropkick. Darius Lockhart drew No. 20 at 32:00, and he hit a series of clotheslines. Darius clotheslined someone to the floor.

I’m seeing at least nine in the ring. Treehouse Lee was No. 21. He brawled with Al Sabah, who apparently just turned on him last month. Treehouse Lee clotheslined Al Sabah to the floor. Security had to escort Al Sabah to the back. Kozone tossed Cam Collins; Big Swole pointed out that it was Kozone’s first elimination. Bishop Kaun was No. 22 at 36:00. He unloaded a series of chops on several guys! Kozone and Yahya traded chops. Isaiah Broner was No. 23. I’m still counting nine guys. Reyhan Inteus was No. 24. He is tall and wore a yellow one-piece, and he tossed Little Debbie snack cakes to the crowd. Inteus got into the ring, and he could be 6’9″ or taller!

Reyhan hit a massive chokeslam! Security Guard Dre was No. 25 at 42:00. The crowd POPPED for the guard, dressed in all black, entering the ring. He hit a German Suplex on the massive Yahya! He hit some bodyslams! Duke Davis was No. 26, and he looked angry! Duke brawled with Dre and tossed him to the floor at 45:00. Massive boos for that! Bengston got tossed. Dontay Khalifah, in loose red pants, was No. 27 and he immediately eliminated Ian Maxwell. Khalifa is really tall! Lockhart tossed Lee Moriarty at 47:00.

Billy Dixon was No. 28; if he doesn’t win it tonight, he’s retiring! (That guarantees he’s in the final three, right?) Ring announcer Chris Lea’s music played! He’s No. 29! He hopped up from the booth and jumped into the ring. He hit a Blue Thunder Bomb! Duke took off Lea’s head with a clothesline, and that got boos! Duke and Khan tossed Lea at 51:30. Humorous while it lasted. Gannon Jones Jr. was No. 30; he took his time getting into the ring. Gannon and Duke tossed Isiah Broner. Chris Lea returned to the booth and said, “I almost had them.”

Duke accidentally clotheslined Gannon to the floor! His own partner! Al Sabah returned to ringside, and he pulled former teammate Treehouse Lee off the apron to the floor at 56:00! Yahya tossed Duke. Yahya also accidentally tossed Reyhan Inteus! Reyhan was livid! Dixon and Lockhart — who are at odds! — clotheslined Kaun to the floor. Dontay snuck up and tossed both Dixon and Lockhart! That means Dixon’s career is over!

Movie Myk, who started at No. 2, was tossed. We’re down to Dontay Khalifah, Yahya, and Kozone! Kozone stacked them on top of each other and hit his double Spinebuster! Khalifah low-bridged the top rope, and Kozone fell to the floor at 60:00! Dontay and Yahya traded forearm strikes. Yahya went over the top rope, but he held on to the ropes! Dontay hit some clotheslines, and they both wound up on the apron! Dontay BIT Yahya’s hands, trying to get him to let go of the ropes. They both were able to get back into the ring. They traded forearm strikes while on their knees. Yahya hit a Spinebuster, then he clotheslined Khalifa to the floor!!!

Yahya won the “World Is Yours” 30-man Rumble at 65:54.

7. Darius Carter vs. Caprice Coleman for the ASE Men’s Title. Caprice is now 49, and it’s been at least a year or two since I last saw him in the ring. Big Swole said that Caprice has wanted to get his hands on Darius for a year! They immediately tied up on the mat. Chris referred to Caprice as “the ageless one,” and Caprice does look incredible. Caprice did some quick reversals on the mat; they had a standoff, and the crowd chanted, “New champ!” to taunt Darius. Caprice hit some armdrags at 2:30.

Darius stalled on the floor. Caprice hit a senton. Big Swole said, “I need to see a birth certificate” after some of Caprice’s offense. He hit some dropkicks, then a flip dive to the floor at 5:00! In the ring, Darius hit a dropkick that sent Caprice to the floor; Darius celebrated and was booed. In the ring, Darius hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 8:00, and he kept Caprice grounded. Darius snapped Caprice’s left arm and was booed some more. Caprice got a sunset flip for a nearfall at 10:30.

They got up and traded forearm strikes, and Darius hit some European Uppercuts. Caprice hit some clotheslines, then a leaping clothesline to drop Darius. He hit an axe kick to the back of the head for a nearfall at 13:00. Darius hit a running Helluva Kick for a nearfall. (Chris kept saying Caprice is 50 but cagematch.net indicates he doesn’t turn 50 until next March.) Caprice hit three consecutive Northern Lights Suplexes for a nearfall at 15:00. Darius hit a second-rope brainbuster for a nearfall.

They got on their knees and traded slaps to the face. Caprice hit a jump-up huracanrana out of the corner! He nailed a top-rope flying leg drop for a believable nearfall at 17:00! Darius hit a snapmare driver for a nearfall. Darius’ manager went to hand hit the title belt, but the Uglee Gang (new tag champs!) came to ringside to stop that from happening. Caprice hit a swinging piledriver for a nearfall, but Darius had a foot on the ropes at 20:00!

Darius dropkicked Caprice to the floor and onto Reyhan Inteus, who came out with the tag champs! Inteus was livid, and he tried to enter the ring, but the other Uglee Gang members held him back! In the ring, Caprice hit a Russian Leg Sweep, and he tied him up on the mat. The ref was distracted by Reyhan wanting to enter the ring! Darius hit a low blow and another snapmare driver for the pin.

Darius Carter defeated Caprice Coleman to retain the ASE Men’s Title at 21:38.

* Yahya confronted Darius Carter, making it clear he wants a match.

* In the ring, Reyhan was still upset at Caprice. The crowd chanted, “Hug it out!” Reyhan helped Caprice to his feet but then he hit a Mafia Kick on Coleman! “Reyhan, how could you?” Big Swole shouted. Reyhan stormed to the back. He paused and ordered Holt and Vega to follow him! They held their heads in shame but followed him. Caprice was left alone on the mat.

Final Thoughts: I really liked this venue. It’s amazing what good lighting, with good production (including sound quality as well as enjoyable commentary) can do for a show. The last few times I sampled ASE Wrestling, it was in the dark, poorly-lit “Slingshot Social Game Club” with a low ceiling. The action there was good, but it was not an attractive product visually. This looked good. It made for a really entertaining show.

A really enjoyable Rumble that was well laid out. I think I’ve seen Yahya just once before, and I don’t think I’d seen Dontay. So, give ASE credit for having a lot of bigger names and more recognizable names in that main event, but having it come down to some newer talent. The camera work was really good in capturing most of the eliminations, too, but Tankman’s elimination was really underwhelming; it should have been a bigger deal.

I’ll go with the tag title match for best of the night, as the Uglee Gang really impressed me, and the crowd LOVED the title change. Moriarty-Bengston earns second, and Blade-Charity King takes third, despite neither having a satisfying finish. Caprice is absolutely ageless; I don’t think he’s slowed down at all since he was a regular in the ROH Sinclair era.

I’m not sure if Lee Moriarty, KC Kr’eme, and Charity King flew here… but Google Maps indicates it’s a 15-hour drive from Houston to Charlotte. This topped all my expectations.