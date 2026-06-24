AEW Dynamite, WWE Evolve, AEW Collision taping and WWE in Sheffield (reports needed),  last week’s Dynamite and Collision grades, Adam Pearce, Rey Horus, Jessamyn Duke, Chris Benoit

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live from Rio Rancho, New Mexico, at the Rio Rancho Events Center. The show features the final push for Sunday’s AEW Forbidden Door. Jake Barnett is on vacation (he should return next week unless he’s eaten by a bear or mauled by Brock Lesnar while somewhere in Saskatchewan), so join me for our weekly live review as the show is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW is also taping Collision tonight in Rio Rancho. We are seeking reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-WWE Evolve streams tonight on Tubi at 7CT/8ET. Chris Vetter’s reviews are available after the show airs. The show carries the Succession III theme.

-WWE is in Sheffield, England, at Utilita Arena Sheffield with the following advertised matches: Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther for the WWE Championship, Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker in a street fight, Liv Morgan vs. Iyo Sky vs. Sol Ruca in a Triple Threat for the Women’s World Championship.

-I gave last week’s Dynamite a C- grade during my weekly same-night audio review.

-Will Pruett gave Saturday’s AEW Collision a B grade during his weekly audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Adam Pearce is 48.

-Rey Horus is 42.

-Jessamyn Duke is 40.

-The late Chris Benoit took his own life at age 40 after killing his wife, Nancy Benoit, and their seven-year-old son, Daniel, on June 24, 2007.