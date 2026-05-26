AEW Dynamite preview: Another three-hour block of Dynamite and Collision

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite and Collision television shows.

-TNT Champion Kevin Knight addresses his attack on Darby Allin at Double or Nothing fallout

Powell’s POV: Rush challenged Darby Allin to an AEW World Championship match if he was victorious at Double or Nothing. We’ll see if Rush expects MJF to give him a title shot now that he won the AEW World Championship. Dynamite and Collision will be live from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Liacouras Center. Wednesday’s hour of Collision is making up for there being only one hour last week, so there will be another two-hour Collision on Saturday. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast Wednesdays on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. I’ll take over for the Collision hour that will follow Dynamite around 9CT/10ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).