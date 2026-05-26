NXT TV, Pro Wrestling Boom, last week’s NXT grade, Misterioso, Simon Diamond, Steve Maclin, Trick Williams, Hans Schmidt, Hector Garza, Ashley Massaro

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will be live tonight from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. The show features Lola Vice vs. Izzi Dame for the NXT Women’s Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The new Pro Wrestling Boom podcast will be available today. Sean Plichta is filling in for “Survivor” Hall of Famer Jonny Fairplay, and we’ll discuss WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event and AEW Double or Nothing. We welcome your pro wrestling email questions this morning before 11CT/12ET via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-John Moore gave last week’s NXT television show a B+ grade during his same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Misterioso (Roberto Castillo) is 60.

-Pat Kenney, who wrestled as Simon Diamond, is 59. Kenney works behind the scenes in the NWA.

-Steve Maclin (Stephen Kupryk) is 39. He previously worked as Steve Cutler in WWE.

-Trick Williams (Matrick Belton) is 32.

-The late Hans Schmidt (Guy Larose) died on May 26, 2012, at age 87.

-The late Hector Garza died on May 26, 2013, at age 43, following a battle with lung cancer.

-The late Ashley Massaro was born on May 26, 1979. She took her own life at age 39 on May 16, 2019.